Payless headquarters in Topeka up for sale

by on December 5, 2017 at 8:04 AM (1 hour ago)

Payless ShoeSource is putting its corporate headquarters in Topeka up for sale.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the company is seeking $8.5 million for the headquarters, amid rumors that Payless might leave Topeka.

Payless emerged from bankruptcy in August.  In early November, company spokeswoman Meghan Spreer said the company was evaluating its structure.

In mid-November, 170 employees were laid off. That came after another 165 employees were laid off in January, and information technology jobs were outsourced.

Spreer confirmed Monday the company is seeking to sell its headquarters.

