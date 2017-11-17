Payless officials decline to comment on scope of Topeka job cuts

Rumors that layoffs were coming to the Payless ShoeSource headquarters in Topeka began circulating this week. On Thursday, it appeared those rumors had become reality.

WIBW News Now reached out to Payless on Tuesday after hearing about the potential job cuts. Spokesperson Meghan Spreers would neither confirm nor deny the rumors.

In an email, Spreers issued the following statement:

“We continue to evaluate Payless’ structure as part of the ordinary course of business and in furtherance of the Company’s go-forward strategy. Although Payless emerged from Chapter 11 with a strong foundation, given the changing retail environment there are additional steps that must be taken to position our business model to create sustainable growth, ensuring the customer is at the forefront of everything we do and enabling us to take full advantage of our competitive strengths in North America, online, and around the world.”

Payless filed for bankruptcy in April and closed numerous stores, including four in Kansas. In August, the company announced that they had “successfully emerged from its Chapter 11 restructuring” after eliminating nearly $435 million dollars in debt.

That success seemed to be short-lived for Topeka employees as several were seen leaving the company’s headquarters on southeast 6th Street on Thursday. One source tells us that an unknown number of people were laid off and more cuts could come.

Spreers has yet to respond to emails and phone messages asking for further comment.

In January, Payless laid off 165 area employees.

