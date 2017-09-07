Peaceful through the weekend

The placid weather continues through the week here in Kansas.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few areas of patchy fog possible early and then sunny, with a high at 82.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 58.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 86.

Saturday and Sunday: Dry, with a high at 85.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 89.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 87.