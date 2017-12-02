Pedestrian hit early Saturday morning in Shawnee County

Just before 5:30 Saturday morning, Shawnee County dispatchers got a call about a pedestrian walking with traffic in the street just west of NW 46th and Rochester.

Deputies arrived a few minutes later and found that the subject had just been hit by a vehicle in the 1200 block of NW 46th Street.

Deputies determined that 33-year-old Frank Dean was walking east in the eastbound lane of NW 46th St when he was hit by a 2003 Saturn Ion. The Saturn, which was also eastbound, was driven by 28-year-old Whitney Radke. Frank was believed to be intoxicated and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by AMR.

Whitney was wearing her seatbelt, did not sustain any injuries from the collision, and did not show any signs of impairment. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. NW 46th St between Green Hills Rd and Rochester Rd was shut down for approximately 45 minutes due to the accident.