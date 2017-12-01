WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


27°F
Clear
Feels Like 27°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy61°
34°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear62°
40°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy68°
59°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy63°
31°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear51°
31°

Pedestrian hit in Shawnee County Thursday

by on December 1, 2017 at 5:47 AM (3 hours ago)

A van-pedestrian injury accident in Shawnee County is believed to be the result of a medical issue.

Just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, Shawnee County Sheriff’s officers were sent to an injury accident in the 3100 block of SW Indian Hills Rd. involving a minivan and a pedestrian.

Seventy-three-year-old Judy A. Say was driving her 2016 Honda Odyssey when she had a medical issue and crossed into the northbound lane hitting 31-year-old Molly A. Aldrich, who was walking southbound. Aldrich was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Say was not hurt.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.