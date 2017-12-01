Pedestrian hit in Shawnee County Thursday

A van-pedestrian injury accident in Shawnee County is believed to be the result of a medical issue.

Just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, Shawnee County Sheriff’s officers were sent to an injury accident in the 3100 block of SW Indian Hills Rd. involving a minivan and a pedestrian.

Seventy-three-year-old Judy A. Say was driving her 2016 Honda Odyssey when she had a medical issue and crossed into the northbound lane hitting 31-year-old Molly A. Aldrich, who was walking southbound. Aldrich was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Say was not hurt.