The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday on K10 just west of CR1057/E1900 Rd.

The victim was struck and killed by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of K10.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family can be notified.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane on eastbound K10 while law enforcement investigates the fatality.