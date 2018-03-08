Peer review called for new study, but that’s not what’s most important, says KASB advocate

The Senate Select Committee on Education Finance heard from the man who was reviewing past cost studies earlier this week. Jesse Levin released his findings on Tuesday and spoke to the committee on Wednesday.

“It seems that there has really been movement away from the successful schools model,” said Mark Tallman, Vice-President for Advocacy with the Kansas Association of School Boards, who attended the Wednesday meeting. “That was the one he was probably most critical of. One of the things he noted is that some of the work that was done in the A&M study, that’s over 15 years ago. The science has just kind of moved on a lot.”

That isn’t to say that any of the previous studies were wrong, just that we know more now than we did then.

“I think the issue is going to be, perhaps, what the Supreme Court feels about this,” said Tallman. “What the Court has said is, the case has been proved that funding is inadequate. It is up to the Legislature to show that what they are doing is going to be adequate.”

It’s important to note that the plaintiffs have presented much more to the Court than just cost studies in the case.

“One of the most important things that was presented is student achievement data,” said Tallman. “In my view, the Legislature is going to have to show that what it’s doing, that there’s evidence that the money it’s putting in, or any other changes being made, is going to help the students that currently are not being as successful, to get us back on a trajectory of educational improvement in terms of our outcomes and meeting the goals that the Supreme Court, the Legislature, the State Board of Education and others have all kind of agreed on.”

The findings of the latest study undertaken by Lori Taylor of Texas A&M will be released to the Legislature on March 15th.