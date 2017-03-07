Pelosi says no vote until cost of GOP health care bill known

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is telling Speaker Paul Ryan that lawmakers “must not be asked to vote” on new GOP health care legislation without details on cost and how many people would be covered.

In a letter to Ryan Tuesday, Pelosi says that “the American people and members have the right to know the full impact of this legislation before any vote in committee or by the full House.”

Health Secretary Tom Price is calling the plan a “necessary and important first step.”

In a letter to Rep. Greg Walden and Rep. Kevin Brady on Tuesday, Price says the Republican proposal offers “patient-centric solutions.” He says they will

provide “affordable quality healthcare, promote innovation and offer peace of mind for those with pre-existing conditions.”

Price says that all of President Donald Trump’s plans cannot be achieved through this bill, such as selling insurance across state lines, lowering drug costs and “providing additional flexibility” in managing Medicaid. But he calls it an “important first step.”

Fewer people are expected to be covered under the House GOP bill compared to the Affordable Care Act.

