Penguin from Kansas City Zoo to visit Topeka for Conservation Connection

News release from the City of Topeka

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is hosting a special night with three visitors and one of them waddles.

The upcoming Conservation Connection at the Topeka Zoo at 6:30 PM on November 8 will feature the neighboring Kansas City Zoo and the conservation work they do through the Humboldt Penguin Consortium.

With many of the eighteen species of penguins on earth suffering declining numbers, these amazing birds are facing difficult challenges in the wild across the globe. Having recently returned from the Punta San Juan Marine Reserve in Peru, Sean Putney, Senior Director of Zoological Operations at the Kansas City Zoo will share the story of the Humboldt Penguins plight for survival.

Traveling to Topeka with Putney will be a penguin keeper and a Humboldt penguin.

“We bring a live penguin into these conversations because it helps people understand that these stories we see in presentations or in the media or on a screen are affecting real living animals,” said Putney. “Nothing makes a stronger connection with a person than a live penguin. We need those connections to be strong so that people right here in the Midwest will make choices that will positively impact populations of animals that live half a world away.”

The Kansas City Zoo partners with other AZA accredited zoos to aid in keeping the designation of Punta San Juan as a Marine Reserve under the Peruvian Protected Areas System and securing the future of the Humboldt Penguin in Punta San Juan. Humboldt Penguins face increasing challenges due to an increase in El Nino events caused by climate change. As overfishing, coastal development and pollution tax the fragile Peruvian coast, climate change threatens to push the area to the brink of collapse.

The presentation will be Thursday, November 8th, 6:30-7:30 PM at the zoo. Admission is free. Zoo gates will open at 6:10 PM.