Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

by on April 13, 2017 at 12:53 PM (17 mins ago)

The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.

Adam Stump is a Pentagon spokesman. Stump says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives.

The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym “MOAB,” it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs.”

Stump says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border
with Pakistan.

CBS News reports General Nicholson, the commander in Afghanistan, had to get permission to use the weapon. It was not made clear how high up the chain of command he had to go for approval.

