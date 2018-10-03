People will be allowed on Expocentre grounds to protest when President Trump visits Saturday

Topeka Police clarified late Tuesday that they will not release the route President Donald Trump’s motorcade will take to the Kansas Expocentre when he comes to town Saturday night.

He’ll be in Topeka to campaign for Kris Kobach for Governor and 2nd District nominee Steve Watkins. The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Police expect supporters and protesters. They will be allowed on public land along each side of Topeka Boulevard. That includes the grassy areas on the Kansas Expocentre grounds and the sidewalks on each side of the street.

The rest of the surrounding property is privately owned and no one will be allowed on those grounds without permission from the property owner.