High pressure brings us several days of near perfect weather.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 49.

Saturday: Sunny and warm, with a high at 80.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 80.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 74. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 83.



Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 82.