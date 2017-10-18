Person hit, killed by train

One person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a train in southwest Topeka.

Lt. Chris Heaven says the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near SW Croix and Kansas Avenue.

The victim was struck by an Amtrak train was headed north on the tracks that run parallel to South Kansas Avenue.

Heaven says the conductor of the train saw the person standing on the tracks, but was unable to stop.

Police have not yet been able to determine the victim’s age or gender.

The accident is currently under investigation.