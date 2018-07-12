Pottawatomie Co train victim ‘fortunate’, railroad says

Union Pacific officials say a man caught on a railroad bridge near Manhattan is fortunate to have escaped with only minor injuries from being hit by a train Wednesday morning. The man in his 30s was taken to a Manhattan hospital for treatment.

“Certainly a scary event,” said Union Pacific spokesman Jeff DeGraff. “It’s something we try to avoid by making sure people realize tresspassing on rail bridges is dangerous and illegal.”

The railroad continues to make efforts to let people know not to be on the tracks.

“In the transient or homeless communities, sometimes that message doesn’t get conveyed as well as we would like,” said DeGraff. “We’re actively working to reduce that number. Hopefully, we can get that message spread even broader.”

That bridge sees fairly regular train traffic.

“It is a bridge that some of our work trains use as they go back and forth between different railyards,” said DeGraff. “It is an active line, which is why we have a number of signs posted on both sides of the bridge as well as along the tracks in the area.”

Union Pacific Police are coordinating with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff on possible citations for trespassing on the bridge.