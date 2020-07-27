      Breaking News
Emergency Order of Local Health Officer – Defining and Clarification between Restaurants, Bars, Night Club and Restrictions for each

Person of interest in shooting investigation 

Jul 27, 2020 @ 2:57pm

The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a July shooting investigation. 

On Thursday, July 16 shortly before 6:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of SW Taylor St. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries believed to be associated with the shooting. The victim was later identified as Michael L. Brown, 55 of Topeka. 

Throughout the course of the investigation, information was developed indicating that Michael D. Shadoan, 35 of Topeka is a person of interest in the shooting. 

If you see Shadoan, please do not attempt to apprehend him yourself. Call 911 immediately.

To report past sightings, please email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks