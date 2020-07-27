Person of interest in shooting investigation
The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a July shooting investigation.
On Thursday, July 16 shortly before 6:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of SW Taylor St. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries believed to be associated with the shooting. The victim was later identified as Michael L. Brown, 55 of Topeka.
Throughout the course of the investigation, information was developed indicating that Michael D. Shadoan, 35 of Topeka is a person of interest in the shooting.
If you see Shadoan, please do not attempt to apprehend him yourself. Call 911 immediately.
To report past sightings, please email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.