Person Of Interest Sought
Phillip Doerr Image: Brown County Sheriff's Dept
The Brown County Sheriffs office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in recent criminal activity in Brown County.
Dispatch received reports of a female who had fled to the All Star truck stop near Sabetha after reportedly being held against her will by a male suspect.
Officers from Sabetha PD, Sac and Fox, Kansas Highway Patrol, Brown County, Nemaha County, Wildlife and Parks, and other law enforcement entities responded.
After the victim was able to enter All Star and request help, the suspect – Phillip Doerr, 26, with the last known address of Webb City, Missouri – fled in a 2004 Gray Mitsubishi Eclipse, and eluded officers.
The vehicle was recovered in Nemaha County this morning.
Doerr is considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted by the public.
Doerr has ties to Topeka, Horton, Hiawatha, White Cloud, Humboldt, Falls City and surrounding areas.
If you know of his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement at once.