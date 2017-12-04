Person shot in Topeka Sunday, wound non-life threatening

A Sunday afternoon shooting injured one person in Topeka.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of SE 10th Street in reference to possible shots fired.

Officers located a crime scene and were beginning their investigation when two adult victims arrived at a local hospital, one with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to learn the shooting stemmed from an argument between known individuals.

If you have any information relating to this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.