Person who reported being the target of racial slur on KSU campus admits it was a hoax

by on November 9, 2018 at 3:02 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas State police say a person who reported being the target of a racist slur admitted it was a hoax.

The Wichita Eagle reports it was the second time in two years that a report of racist slurs at Kansas State was a hoax.  Kansas State officers were called to the Jardine Apartment Complex on the Manhattan campus Monday, where a note containing a racial slur was hung on a door.  Police said in a news release Thursday that during questioning the person who reported the note admitted creating and posting it.

In November 2017, a man reported having racist slurs painted on his car in Manhattan.  The FBI investigated the case as a possible hate crime.

Riley County police says 21-year-old Dauntarius Williams, who owned the car, eventually admitted being responsible for the graffiti.

