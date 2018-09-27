Personal finances a concern for both the old and young, survey says

Though Americans feel good about the state of the economy, across generations we have major concerns about our personal finances and debt levels.

“There’s the universal belief that both Social Security as well as Medicare are important for all individuals,” said Jean Setzfand, Senior Vice President of Programs with AARP. “I think it’s really an indication that Social Security and Medicare should be sort of the foundation of money as well as health care in the long term, particularly as we see, sort

of a little insecurity around personal finances today.”

A big source of that insecurity has to do with student debt from higher education.

“Student debt and higher education are often considered young people issues,” said Ben Brown, Founder of the Association of Young Americans. “What we’ve found is, it’s really impacting all people across all different generations in their ability to plan for the future and make key life decisions.”

It’s important to plan for emergencies, for retirement and for debt service like student loans and most people don’t have enough saved.

“One out of three individuals don’t have more than a month saved if they don’t have an income,” said Setzfand. “Only about half have three months saved. That’s, I think, a little bit startling. One, I think you take a look at the debt and begin to whittle that down. Second, you have to look at your emergency fund. Third, you have to look at the long term.”

Setzfand says it’s best to split your income into those three priorities equally if you can.