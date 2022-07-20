Pet Food Manufacturer Expanding In Two Cities

Fido continues to add jobs in Kansas, as a pet food manufacturer is expanding in a couple of cities.
Simmons Pet Food is expanding operations in two Kansas communities, investing a total of $115 million and creating 177 jobs.
A new 750,000-square-foot distribution hub will be built in Edgerton, and a fourth high-speed canning line will be added to the company’s existing Emporia facility.
Simmons is the leading private-label manufacturer of wet pet food in North America.
The president of the company says that the fourth line in Emporia will be capable of producing 60,000 pounds per hour, and will expand the total annual plant output to more than 70 million cases by early 2024.
Simmons’ Emporia facility, which has been in operation since 1998, began with one line.