Pew Research report brief sees positive signs in Kansas Juvenile Justice system

The Pew Research Trusts have released a report brief on Kansas’ 2016 Juvenile Justice Reform that shows that early returns on that state investment appear to be positive.

“There’s a sense that you have agreement across party lines on things like this just to save money,” said Adam Gelb, Director of the Public Safety Performance Project at The Pew Charitable Trusts. “That’s kind of the conventional wisdom, that policymakers are sort of holding their noses and saying, we really don’t want to do these kind of things, but we have to make ends meet and so, we’ll just go ahead and do it and hope for the best. That is not what we’re seeing around the country and that is not what we saw happen in Kansas.”

The report brief cites the closure of the Larned juvenile detention facility in March as proof of progress in Juvenile Justice in Kansas.

“If you put money into things that the research shows can change a kid’s behavior and get them on the right track, you can do that at a far lower cost than locking them up for long periods of time,” Gelb said.

The report brief further notes that the 2016 Kansas Legislature allocated $2 million to KDOC on July 1, 2016. Since that time, KDOC has directed those funds toward statewide services and plans for quality assurance. In addition, the Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention invested $1 million to support development of detention alternatives and strategies to reduce disproportionate contact of minority youth with the juvenile justice system.

“In our view, Kansas’ reforms were some of the most comprehensive that have been done anywhere in the country,” said Gelb. “We projected, working with state officials, that they will reduce the number of youth in out-of-home placements in Kansas by 60 percent, that’s more than half, by 2022, and save a total of $72 million in taxpayer expenditures on these deep end facilities.”

The report brief also notes that the statewide month-end population of youth in detention fell from 123 in July 2016 to 100 in February 2017, and during the same period, the group home population dropped from 145 to 108.

