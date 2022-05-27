Pfizer Agrees To Kansas Settlement

A biopharmaceutical company has been ordered to pay more than $85,000 in restitution to Kansas consumers following an investigation into the company’s business and advertising practices involving its copayment coupon program.
The settlement resolves allegations that Pfizer deceptively marketed its copayment coupon program for its Estring, Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER (“Quillivant”), and Flector Patch products.
Pfizer distributed coupons stated in large, clear text that eligible consumers would “pay no more than” certain amounts out-of-pocket.
In fact, consumers frequently paid significantly more because of limits on total savings that were not prominently disclosed, as required by the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
The company has since changed the text of the copayment coupons to explain that patients could “pay as little as” a listed amount.
No Kansan is entitled to more than one restitution payment.
Kansans eligible for restitution will be contacted by Pfizer directly, with no action necessary on their part.