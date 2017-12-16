Phalen and Loe Lead Washburn to Road Win

Washburn used a 17-1 run in the second quarter to take control of Saturday’s contest as it downed Lindenwood, 81- 69 at the Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo. With the result, women’s basketball improved to 3-0 in the MIAA and 9-1 overall.

The Ichabods were led by three double-figure scorers with Mackenzie Loe coming off the bench for a game-high 19 while Reagan Phelan and Hunter Bentley finished with 18 and 12 respectively.

After trailing Lindenwood (7-3, 0-3 MIAA) led 15-11 following the opening period Washburn tied contest at 18 during the second before the Lions used a 8-0 sprut to take a a 26-18 lead with 5:49 till halftime.

Washburn however responded by rattling off 10 unanswered to claim a 28-26 advantage. The stretch was sparked with consecutive threes from from Bentley and Phelan. The Ichabods then pieced together a 7-0 run during the final 1:46 of the half with five points from Phelan as Washburn headed into the break with 35-27 lead.

Washburn converted 40.6 percent during the opening half including 10-of-20 attempts from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point distance.

The Ichabods stretched their margin to double-digits early into the third with back-to-back buckets from Axelle Bernard and Phelan to make it 39-27 at the 8:44 mark. The Lions cut the advantage to four as they closed the period with a 12-8 run.

Washburn rebuilt a 10-point cushion midway through the fourth behind a 9-3 run to assume a 64-54 lead with 5:48 remaining. Ichabod shooters then made a parade to the charity stripe where they went 11-for-14.

Cara Donley and Bernard each finished with eight points, while Bernard pulled a team-best seven boards. Alexis McAfee dished out a game-high five assists while tallying a high with three steals and chipped in with seven points.

WU finished the afternoon completing 27-of-54 for 50 percent shooting from teh field including 7-of-13 from behind the arc. Washburn was highly efficient from the line making 20-of-24 attempts. The Lions won the rebound battle, 35-32.

Washburn returns to action on Monday evening when it faces Lincoln at Jason Gymnasium in Jefferson City, Mo. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 pm.