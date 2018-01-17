Phalen Nets Career High in Ichabod Win

Paced by a career night from Reagan Phelan , the Washburn Ichabods snapped a three-game skid Wednesday as it downed Missouri Southern, 85-74. Phelan lead a trio double-figure-scorers for the Ichabods as she finished a 32-point outburst, becoming the first Ichabod/Lady Blue to do so since Ebonie Williams netted 34 on Feb. 8, 2012.

Washburn (13-4, 5-3 MIAA) opened the second half with a 12-0 run taking a 49-42 lead and erasing a 44-37 deficit at the half. During the run, Washburn completed 5 of 5 from the field including a pair from three-point distance.

The Ichabods stretched their advantage to as much as 13 during the third period as Phelan and Alexis McAfee knocked down back-to-back treys to help Washburn assume a 59-46 advantage behind a 7-0 run.

After shooting 55.6 percent during the first two periods, Missouri Southern was held without a field-goal until the 2:48 of the third as it completed just 3 of 10 from the field.

A Phelan fueled 5-0 sprint saw the Ichabods push the score to 68-56 opened the fourth. The Lions though answered back with a 12-4 run that sliced the Washburn margin to four with 2:28 left in the game.

As the clock crept inside two minutes, Phelan continued to shine as she pushed the Washburn advantage to 78-68, scoring six straight. An old fashion three-point play by the Lions trimmed the cushion to seven with 0:47 left on the clock.

The Ichabods however sealed the victory from the line as they converted 7 of 7 during the final 40 seconds, opening the lead to 14, before a last second three-pointer from the Lions finalized the score at 85-74.

Phelan became the third Washburn player in program-history to net 32, tying Dayna Rodriguez and Crystal Walker for the sixth-best single-game performance, as she shot 8 of 17 from the floor including 4 of 5 from the distance and 12 of 13 from the charity stripe. She also capped the night with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

In addition to Phelan’s outing, McAfee tallied 14 while Cara Donley added 12 to the Ichabod case. Axelle Bernard pulled down a team-high nine boards, McAfee picked up five.

Collectively, Washburn shot 28 of 57 for the game, including 8 of 22 from three-point land while converting 21 of 25 from the line. The Ichabods out rebounded MSSU, 31-26, and out scored the Lions in the paint, 25-19.

Washburn returns to action Saturday at 1 pm, when it travels to Pittsburg State.