WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Clear
Feels Like 62°
Winds NNW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy68°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear75°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear67°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy77°
60°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy81°
64°

Pharmacy manager suspended after creating fake prescriptions to obtain hydrocodone and other tablets

by on April 26, 2018 at 12:58 PM (32 mins ago)

A state board has suspended the license of a former Kansas pharmacy manager after she admitted to creating fraudulent prescriptions.

The Salina Journal reported Wednesday that 27-year-old Kirsty Hartley’s license to practice was suspended last fall under an emergency order.  The Board of Pharmacy hasn’t scheduled a hearing to take final action.

The emergency order said that after CVS officials confronted her in July, she signed a statement admitting to creating fake prescriptions to obtain thousands of tablets of the narcotic hydrocodone and the sedatives alprazolam and zolpidem.

The order also said that she admitted to personally using some of the hydrocodone, but said most of the drugs were given to another person, whom she said was both selling and using the drugs.  There’s no record of charges against Hartley.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.