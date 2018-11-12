Phase III reporting in force in Shawnee County Monday

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office has implemented phase III accident reporting as of 08:12 a.m. November 12, 2018. During Phase III reporting, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will respond and investigate only those
accidents listed below:
Injury, possible injury or death to any person
Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
Incidents of hit and run
Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
Any hazardous material situation.
When the accident results in major traffic congestion.
And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is
required.
All other accidents will be referred to the front desk during standard business hours (785-251-2200) or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.
During inclement weather the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel. Please do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely have to. If driving is absolutely necessary, ensure yourself safer travels by following these driving tips:
Slow down! For wet, snowy, icy conditions.
Avoid quick braking or acceleration.
Find out about driving conditions before you go.
Every time – buckle up!
Turn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow.
You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.