Phase Two set to begin this Monday in Shawnee County; mass gatherings remain at ten or under
Shawnee County has adopted in full the Governors “Ad Astra: A guide to open Kansas” issued through Executive Order 20-29.
In accordance with Executive Order 20-29, local officials retain the authority to issue and enforce equally or more restrictive orders or provisions.
The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team has assessed the local situation, resources, and abilities to continue to safely open the local community.
Unless more restrictive guidance is issued from the Governor’s office, Shawnee County will continue to follow the Ad Astra Plan and move to Phase Two with local restrictions at midnight, Monday, May 18, 2020.
The restriction on mass gatherings will remain at 10 persons until further notice.
Other local restrictions are still being evaluated and will be announced in a local health order after the Governor’s announcement regarding the next phase for the state is issued.
The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team continues to monitor the progress of our community reopening and will continue to provide information to the Shawnee County Recovery Task Force and Shawnee County residents as it becomes available.