Video: Philling In with Phil – The Washburn Ichabod

In this video series, reporter Phil Morris gives an inside look at some interesting occupations in the community. This episode highlights Mr. Ichabod, the mascot for Washburn University. He interviews the current Ichabod, goes through mascot training, and becomes Mr. Ichabod for a day.

.

Washburn has three remaining regular season football games.

@ Missouri Western State University – Oct. 28th, 2 p.m.

vs University of Central Oklahoma – Nov. 4th, 1 p.m.

@ Emporia State University – Nov. 11th, 2 p.m.

For more information, go to wusports.com