Phone Scam Makes A Return

A phone scam is making a return to – at least – northeast Kansas.
The Brown County Sheriff has reported that several county residents have been contacted by phone by scam artists.
The call informs the victim that there is an issue with their Social Security account, and to please press “one” to continue.
After the victim does that, a male comes on the line, saying that he is the county attorney.
The fake county attorney tells the victim that a payment needs to be made immediately, or legal action will start against the victim.
Of course, a county attorney’s office is not involved in collecting social security overpayments.
Neither a county attorney’s office or the Social Security office will ever contact you by phone to demand payment of any kind.
If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam caller, contact your local law enforcement.