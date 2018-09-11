Phone scammers claiming to be sheriff’s office

Shawnee County citizens report an increase in a scam involving attempts to collect money.

The phone number provided is 785-433-5023. This is not a valid number for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. When the number is called, a recording claiming to be an automated phone service for the Sheriff’s Office attempts to direct the caller to several units. The automated line also attempts to direct callers to a website that is not affiliated with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to never give out personal information, wire money or purchase gift or money cards to give to strangers over the phone.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to report the scam.