Pick Your Promotion! Lots of Loot to Win from the Kansas Lottery in May!

May is a fantastic month to be a Kansas Lottery player! The Lottery will kick off several exciting promotions in May. PlayOn® members will have a chance to win everything from Kicker Country Stampede VIP tickets, to a Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing license! All of these PlayOn promotions start May 1:

Kicker Country Stampede

Dates: May 1-31

Details: PlayOn members will use 140 PlayOn Points to enter drawing. Thirty players will each win two VIP Experience tickets to the 2018 Kicker Country Stampede. Players will select which concert day ticket drawing they wish to enter.

Lifetime of Hunting & Fishing

Dates: May 1 – August 7

Details: PlayOn members will use 246 PlayOn Points to enter drawing. Ten players will each win a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license and $500 cash.

Rockfest Ultimate VIP Experience

Dates: May 1-15

Details: PlayOn members will use 137 PlayOn Points to enter drawing. One winner will win the Ultimate VIP Experience for two which includes the honor of announcing one of the bands on stage. Nine other winners will each receive a VIP Experience for two.

Sporting KC Ticket Giveaway

Dates: May 1 – June 14

Details: PlayOn members will use 122 PlayOn Points to enter drawing. Eight winners will each win four tickets to a Sporting Kansas City match.

VIP Dodge City Days Stay & Play Package

Dates: May 1 – July 3

Details: PlayOn members will use 238 PlayOn Points to enter drawing. Six players will each win packages at Boot Hill Casino & Resort including hotel, rodeo admissions, cattle drive, casino play, food and $300 cash.

Want more chances to win? The Kansas Lottery also has this May offering for players:

2by2 More Fun for You

Dates: May 1-31

Details: Players who purchase a 2by2 ticket will have a chance to receive a FREE $1 2by2 ticket or a $7 seven-day 2by2 ticket!

· Every 7th 2by2 ticket sold throughout the state will generate a free $1 2by2 ticket. Every 77th 2by2 ticket will generate a free $7 seven-day 2by2 ticket.

· All free 2by2 tickets will be Quick Picks.

· The required purchase does not include the purchase of $10 Play sampler.

For more information about all of these exciting Kansas Lottery promotions, visit the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn Players Loyalty program or www.kslottery.com.

Membership in PlayOn is FREE. PlayOn members earn PlayOn Points by submitting winning and non-winning tickets. They can also earn points by doing such things as participating in a survey, playing games, or viewing a video. Members then use their points to enter drawings for a chance to win cash and other prizes!

PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.