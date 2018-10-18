Picture perfect Thursday ahead

Beautiful fall weather continues for Thursday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 68.

Tonight: Showers overnight, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Showers end in the morning, then clearing and breezy, with a high at 68.

Saturday: Sunny and windy, with a high at 62.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 65. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 50.

Tomorrow: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 72.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 60.