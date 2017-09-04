WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


86°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds North 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear88°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear77°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear74°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
57°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear82°
59°

Pig barn fire a nearly quarter-million dollar loss

by on September 4, 2017 at 12:31 PM (2 hours ago)

Authorities in northeast Kansas say an electrical malfunction is the likely cause of a fire that killed more than 500 pigs inside a barn Saturday night.

According to a release, the Geary County Assistant Fire Chief along with an investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a fire investigation at the barn owned by F&R Swine of rural Dwight, Kansas. The $200,000 barn was destroyed, and 518 pigs valued at $30,000 died in the blaze.

The property owner will work with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to dispose of the swine.