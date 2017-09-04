Pig barn fire a nearly quarter-million dollar loss

Authorities in northeast Kansas say an electrical malfunction is the likely cause of a fire that killed more than 500 pigs inside a barn Saturday night.

According to a release, the Geary County Assistant Fire Chief along with an investigator from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a fire investigation at the barn owned by F&R Swine of rural Dwight, Kansas. The $200,000 barn was destroyed, and 518 pigs valued at $30,000 died in the blaze.

The property owner will work with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to dispose of the swine.