Pink Horses Challenge Is Rodeo Queen’s Special Horseback Riding Campaign To Fight Cancer

Miss Rodeo Kansas 2019 Brooke Wallace has been riding horses to help fight and increase awareness of breast cancer.

“A challenge issued to state queens by the Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation, the 50 Pink Horses Challenge is two-fold,” Brooke said.

“It helps me prepare for the Miss Rodeo America Pageant next year while raising funds and honoring those who are fighting breast cancer,” she explained.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Brooke said, has a long-standing commitment to breast cancer research funding. Through the popular Tough Enough to Wear Pink Program, millions of dollars have been raised for the cause.

“For the horsemanship portion of the Miss Rodeo America pageant, they bring in a set of horses provided by stock contractors,” Brooke said. “We are given a horse that we’ve never been on before. Without much warm-up or background on the horse, contestants ride a set pattern.”

While the Miss Rodeo America pageant is more than a year away, Brooke has been riding many unfamiliar horses.

For each of the rides during October, Brooke wearing pink takes a photo of her ride. It is then posted to the Facebook page for the challenge.

Each of the rides is dedicated to someone who is cancer or someone who lost their life to the disease.

“This is the second year for this challenge to be taking place and also my second time participating,” Brooke said.

“A good friend of mine, Miss Rodeo North Carolina Nicki Moody helped start this program last year, and it has steadily grown,” Brooke said. “I will be continuing to do this next year as Miss Rodeo Kansas 2019 to raise awareness for breast cancer in October.

“I have already ridden 50 horses this month and have a few more to ride before the month is up. So, I will exceed my goal by a few horses this year,” Brooke said. “All of my rides are posted on the 50 Pink Horse October Challenge Facebook page honoring ladies who have fought, are fighting or are greatly missed from their battle with cancer.”

Attending the Blackjack Saddle Club Show recently at Manhattan, Brooke rode 13 horses adding to her effort.

All bequests go to breast cancer awareness charities. Donations to the 50 Pink Horses Challenge can be made through 50pinkhorses@gmail.com, with additional information available from Brooke at missrodeokansas2019@gmail.com.