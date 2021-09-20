      Weather Alert

Pitt State Begins Search For New Leader

Sep 20, 2021 @ 8:05am

Pittsburg State University is preparing to begin the search for its next president.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Kansas Board of Regents has voted to conduct a closed committee-led search.

Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the board’s chairperson, said the closed search is necessary “in the interest of trying to attract as many qualified candidates as possible.”

She said many of the sought-after candidates in university leadership positions don’t want to be publicly tied to a search at another institution.

A new president at Pittsburg State will succeed Steve Scott, who announced in July that he will retire next summer.

Scott has served as president since 2009.

