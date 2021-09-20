Pitt State Begins Search For New Leader

Pittsburg State University is preparing to begin the search for its next president.
The Joplin Globe reports that the Kansas Board of Regents has voted to conduct a closed committee-led search.
Cheryl Harrison-Lee, the board’s chairperson, said the closed search is necessary “in the interest of trying to attract as many qualified candidates as possible.”
She said many of the sought-after candidates in university leadership positions don’t want to be publicly tied to a search at another institution.
A new president at Pittsburg State will succeed Steve Scott, who announced in July that he will retire next summer.
Scott has served as president since 2009.