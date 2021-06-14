Pitt State Gets Federal Grant For Improving Assault Exams

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $500,000 to Pittsburg State University to fund an advanced nurse education program for improving sexual assault examinations across Kansas.
The project is expected to begin in the fall semester, and will be funded through 2024.
The grant will allow the PSU Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners to extend these services to community health centers across the entire state through an academic-practice-community partnership.
The funding will help increase the number of registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, and forensic nurses trained and certified to conduct sexual assault nurse examinations in communities on a local, regional and/or state level.
The goal of the program is to train providers to conduct sexual assault forensic examinations that provide better physical and mental health care for survivors, better evidence collection, and lead to higher prosecution rates.