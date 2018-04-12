Pittsburg man pleads no contest in murder of two relatives

A Pittsburg man has pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of two relatives.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 32-year-old David Patrick McNabb on Wednesday also pleaded no contest to felony theft and interference with law enforcement. McNabb was charged in the November 2016 deaths of his uncle, 65-year-old Kenneth McNabb, and 87-year-old Betty McNabb, Kenneth’s mother.

The Pittsburg Morning-Sun reports the victims were reported missing from rural Pleasanton on November 11th, 2016. Their bodies were found buried on rural property west of Pittsburg on November 15th.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 5th.