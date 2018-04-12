WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds SSE 21 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy82°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
38°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain41°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy44°
23°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear57°
41°

Pittsburg man pleads no contest in murder of two relatives

by on April 12, 2018 at 10:50 AM (2 hours ago)

A Pittsburg man has pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the deaths of two relatives.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 32-year-old David Patrick McNabb on Wednesday also pleaded no contest to felony theft and interference with law enforcement.  McNabb was charged in the November 2016 deaths of his uncle, 65-year-old Kenneth McNabb, and 87-year-old Betty McNabb, Kenneth’s mother.

The Pittsburg Morning-Sun reports the victims were reported missing from rural Pleasanton on November 11th, 2016.  Their bodies were found buried on rural property west of Pittsburg on November 15th.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 5th.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.