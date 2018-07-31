WIBW News Now!

Pittsburg man remains hospitalized after officer used stun gun on him

by on July 31, 2018 at 12:46 PM (3 hours ago)

A 36-year-old Kansas man remains hospitalized with a head injury he suffered three weeks ago when a Joplin police officer used a stun gun on him.

Police say James Wary of Pittsburg, Kansas, was recently moved to a transitional care unit and is listed in stable condition at Freeman Hospital West.  The Joplin Globe reports Wary fell on July 9th and hit his head on pavement at a Walmart store after an officer used the stun gun to stop him from fleeing.  Wary had previously been banned from the store.

Capt. Trevor Duncan said when Wary ran, officer Isaac Costley used his stun gun.  Duncan said Wary became unresponsive after falling and striking his head.

Duncan said an internal police review board cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

