Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Topeka

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Topeka.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. to the 3300 block of SE Girard, where the driver arrived to deliver a pizza at what appeared to be a vacant house. The suspect was waiting in the driveway, displayed a gun and took the pizza and cash from the driver.

The suspect is black. He had on a camouflage jacket with a hood covering his face. After he took the pizza and money, he disappeared.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.