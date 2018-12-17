Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint Sunday in Topeka

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in Topeka.

Police were called to the 500 block of SW Fillmore just after 9 p.m. The driver said she was delivering a pizza to a house on that block when she was approached by a black male approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, skinny build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and a blue bandana covering his face.

The man brandished a handgun and demanded the pizza and money from the victim. The suspect was last seen running east on SW 5th Street and remains at large.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.