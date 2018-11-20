Plan ahead for ‘Drinksgiving’ revelry, says AAA of Kansas

The day of frenzied shopping that follows Thanksgiving is commonly referred to as Black Friday. But for drivers, the night before Thanksgiving can be more dangerous.

“We’ve started referring to the night before Thanksgiving as Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “People get together, college students from out of town, people coming into town to visit friends and family. Wednesday night before Thanksgiving seems to be a time when a lot of people get together at bars or restaurants or even in homes and enjoy maybe a few too many adult beverages.”

Those driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs endanger not only themselves, but also others they share the road with.

“We’re making people aware that this can be very dangerous on the roads,” said Steward. “The Kansas Department of Transportation statistics say that the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment related crashes than any other day of the year.”

From 2012 to 2016, more than 800 people died nationwide in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period (6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday), making it the deadliest holiday on our roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“It’s best to have a plan before you go out and socialize, before you know that you’re going to be out drinking,” said Steward. “Have that plan. Designate a sober driver to take the lead behind the wheel during the evening. If you don’t have someone available, call a taxi service or a rideshare like Uber or Lyft. Call a friend or family member. Just make sure that you have a plan to get home safely.”

On average, across Kansas, three persons are injured every day, and one person is killed every four days in alcohol/drug-related crashes.