Plan for new Kansas prison in limbo after meeting postponed

January 18, 2018

A plan for a new state prison in Kansas is in limbo after Governor Sam Brownback postponed a meeting aimed at getting the final go-ahead from legislative leaders.

Brownback and the Legislature’s top eight leaders were scheduled to meet Thursday morning to discuss the Department of Corrections plan to have private-prison operator CoreCivic Inc. build a new prison in Lansing.  The 2,400-bed facility would replace the state’s oldest and largest prison there.

Brownback postponed the meeting indefinitely just before it was to start.

His move suggests the plan doesn’t yet have enough support among legislative leaders.  Under a law passed last year, five of the eight must approve for the plan to go forward.

Tennessee-based CoreCivic would lease the prison to Kansas for its first 20 years in operation.

