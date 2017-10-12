Planned outage for Topeka NWS radar next week

The National Weather Service Radar in Topeka will be undergoing some maintenance next week.

“These are pieces of equipment that have been running since the early to mid 1990’s,” said NWS Topeka Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt. “It’s really about trying to prolong the life of those radars. It’s a scheduled maintenance, if you want to call it that.”

The NWS Topeka radar will be unavailable from Monday through Friday of next week but the surrounding radars should be up and running.

“This is the second phase,” said Omitt. “We actually started upgrading some of the transmitter parts of the radar back in July. The radar was down for a few days back in July. It will be down again for about 4 to 5 days next week.”

As of now the weather looks quiet for the most part next week.

“We have radars in Kansas City, we have radars in Grand Island or Hastings, Nebraska, Wichita, Springfield, Missouri,” said Omitt. “All of those radars would combine to fill in the gaps, so to speak of anything that would be going on across our neck of the woods.”

The radar will be up and functional through the weekend.