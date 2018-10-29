Playoffs Round One 2018 Recap, Helmet Stickers and Highlights

It was ‘win or go home’ for teams across the state of Kansas as playoff action got underway last week, and five of the city’s teams were able to extend their seasons for one more game. With, shootouts, defensive struggles, blowouts, and not one but two heroic kickers, it was quite a Friday night. We relive it here, with the helmet stickers for the week’s best…

WASHBURN RURAL 21, GARDEN CITY 7

The offense for the Junior Blues took care of the first half, with Jordan White accounting for all three TDs as Rural built a two-score advantage. The second half was all about the ‘Wild Bunch’ defense holding strong, keeping the Buffaloes from getting back in the game. The visitors ran 82 offensive snaps, many of them in Rural territory, but the veteran defense withstood Garden City’s best shot and avenged their loss at Garden City from last year’s postseason.

Helmet Stickers:

–JORDAN WHITE, QB/DB – Another tremendous game for White, who accounted for 355 yards of total offense. Of those yards, 230 came through the air, with a pair of first half touchdowns to the next guy on this list. White also rushed for 125 yards and a score, and carried the ball on virtually every play in the fourth quarter to help the Junior Blues salt the game away. Oh, and he intercepted a pass on defense. Just another night at the offense for this team’s leader.

–PRESTON WILLIAMS, WR – Caught the two touchdown passes White threw, a three-yarder to give Rural the lead for good and a 65-yard catch-and-run on the slant that provided insurance.

–SHAWN MARQUIS, DB – Intercepted a pass on fourth down to halt a Buffalo drive in plus territory, somehow getting a foot down in bounds while being pulled out of bounds by the receiver. A spectacular play.

TOPEKA HIGH 45, HUTCHINSON 43

Before the Trojans could blink, they were on the mat, down 21-0 after the Salthawks came out flying. Their flexbone offense gave the Trojans fits all night. But Topeka High kept their cool and trusted that their offense could bring them back. That’s just what Ky Thomas and company did, setting the stage for more heroics from Gregorio Leonardo, who drilled the winning 24-yard field goal in the final minute.

Helmet Stickers:

–GREGORIO LEONARDO, K – Missed his first two extra point tries of the season, but that didn’t affect the junior’s confidence. He made the kick that counted most to win the game with 35 seconds to play. How do you say ‘the G.O.A.T.’ in Italian?

–KY THOMAS, RB – Hutchinson’s ball-control offense limited Thomas’ chances, but he made the most of the ones he got. Thomas rushed 11 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a long run that put the Trojans into field goal range.

–JACQEZ BARKSDALE, RB – Every bit as good as his backfield mate, Barksdale rushed 16 times for 163 yards and found paydirt three times.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 10, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 9

This has become the kind of game the T-Birds love to play – low-scoring, ball-control, defensive-oriented football. Heights took the lead in the fourth quarter and held on for dear life, with the defense keeping the Timberwolves off the board in the entire second half to preserve the victory.

Helmet Stickers:

–MANUEL SALAMANCA, K – Provided the winning points for the T-Birds with his longest kick of the season, a 40-yard field goal with 10 minutes to play.

–HUNTER WOLHER, QB – Led the way for the Heights offense with 124 yards on 19 carries, and his one-yard plunge in the second quarter was the game’s only touchdown.

SEAMAN 52, SUMNER ACADEMY 20

The Vikings struck early and often with a punishing ground attack, putting up 38 first-half points to cruise to the victory. All told, the Vikings racked up 346 rushing yards as a team. A 24-point second quarter put the game out of reach before the game got to halftime.

Helmet Stickers:

–KOBE JONES, QB – Made plays on the ground and through the air to keep the Sabres defense guessing. A pair of one-yard touchdowns were among Jones’ six carries for 31 yards, and he went 5-of-8 passing for 97 yards with touchdowns to Keelan Palmer and Caeden Meredith.

–SAM PAYNE, FB/LB – Accumulated 102 yards of total offense, 87 on the ground on just eight carries, and scored the game’s first touchdown on a five-yard run. Also anchored the defensive effort for the Vikings, as he has for the last three seasons, from his linebacker spot.

HAYDEN 28, HOLTON 7 (or 13?)

A frustrating first half gave way to dominance in the second half for Hayden. They let red zone opportunities get away in the first 24 minutes and led just 7-0 at the intermission but were ruthless in capitalizing on Holton’s mistakes in the second half, using short fields to score twice and stretch the lead. Holton scored on the last play of the game, which hasn’t been reflected in official accounts of the final score, but either way, it was another terrific performance from the Hayden defense as well.

Helmet Stickers:

–HAYDEN DEFENSE – Yes, the entire group again, which didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter and hasn’t allowed any points in the first three quarters of the game in their last six contests.

MILL VALLEY 49, TOPEKA WEST 10

The season came to an end for the Chargers on Friday night, as they couldn’t keep up with the Jaguars offensive attack.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 69, HIGHLAND PARK 14

The Scots snapped a six-game streak of being unable to find the end zone, scoring a pair of second half touchdowns, but their overall losing streak continued with a loss to the top-ranked team in 5A.