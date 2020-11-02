Playoffs Week 1 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Dodge City vs. Topeka High
On the first night of the state football playoffs the Dodge City Red Demons made the long trip to Topeka and knocked off the Topeka High Trojans in a matchup for the eight and nine seeds in the 6A West bracket.
Dodge City netted 321 yards of offense for the game, compared to just 82 total yards for Topeka High. The Trojans also turned the ball over four times, including one interception by each of the three quarterbacks who saw the field. Matt Friess of Dodge City picked off all three passes and also caught two touchdowns.
The Trojans’ season ends with a 2-4 record overall, while the Red Demons improved to 4-5 with the win and will play Lawrence next week.
Check out the full highlight package from the opening-round matchup between Topeka High and Dodge City: