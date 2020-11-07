Playoffs Week 2 Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Blue Valley Southwest vs. Seaman
The second round of the playoffs was a tough one for all three active teams in the city, including the home team for this week’s Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week. The Seaman Vikings, the No. 1 seed in the 5A East bracket, were upset by ninth-seeded Blue Valley Southwest this Friday 27-21.
Vikings quarterback Reid Cowan was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, but prior to that had been 6-of-16 passing for 76 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, the first picks he had thrown since a Week 3 loss to Junction City. Casen Stallbaumer led Seaman in total yards with 71 on the ground and another 52 through the air along with a touchdown reception.
As a team, Seaman had 276 total yards with four turnovers. Peyton Murray added a touchdown on both sides of the ball as well.
Blue Valley Southwest was led by 283 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tanner Curry, who also ran for a score. Zach Atkins led the Timberwolves in receiving with seven catches for 148 yards and a pair of scores.
Check out the full highlight package from Blue Valley Southwest’s upset win over Seaman below: