PlayOn® big success for Kansas Lottery one year in

Lottery players are enthusiastically “playing on” with the Kansas Lottery’s PlayOn® Player Loyalty program. The Kansas Lottery debuted PlayOn one year ago.

“Each ticket they submit, whether winning or non-winning, instant or draw will give them points,” said Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery. “Then, they use the points to enter drawings that we have to win cash and prizes. In the first year, players have won more than $1.2 million in prizes and rewards. More than 6.5 million tickets have been submitted for points.”

It’s free to join and there’s even a mobile app where you can scan your ticket without entering a number.

“To celebrate the one year anniversary of PlayOn®, the Kansas Lottery is offering PlayOn® members a chance to win a great getaway to Las Vegas or Palm Springs, winner’s choice,” said Lunsford. “That promotion starts February 1.”

For more information, go to kslottery.com!