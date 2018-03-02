Plea hearing set in Kansas possible hate crime killing

The man charged in a possible hate crime killing in a suburban Kansas City bar is scheduled for a plea hearing next week.

Johnson County Court records show the hearing is scheduled Tuesday for 52-year-old Adam Purinton. Purinton is charged with first-degree murder in the February 2017 shooting death of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. In Johnson County, Purinton also is charged with two counts of attempted murder after two other men were injured during the shooting.

Federal prosecutors allege Purinton targeted Kuchibhotla and another Indian man because of their race or ethnicity. The third man was injured when he tried to help the victims.

Purinton also faces federal hate crime charges. He has pleaded not guilty in the federal case.