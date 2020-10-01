Plenty Of Sunflower Yellow On Kansas Drought Map
Drought conditions in Kansas as of September 29th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Not only were sunflowers appearing bright yellow across Kansas in the past week, so too was much of the state on the most recent USDA Drought Monitor. The area of Kansas experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions this week more than doubled, with all but seven counties considered drier than usual. Moderate drought also doubled in the past week, with the first stage of drought conditions stretching along the Nebraska border as far east as the northwestern corner of Jewell County. One in eight acres in Kansas is in moderate drought, while another 60 percent of the state is abnormally dry. 3.75 percent of Kansas is in severe drought. Western Greeley and northwestern Hamilton counties remain in extreme drought.