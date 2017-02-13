PMIB Budget Fix Sent to Kansas House Floor With Some Reluctant Democrat Support

The House Appropriations Committee passed a bill out to the floor on Monday that would borrow money from long-term investments to fill in a $320 million shortfall. The main change from the original proposal is that the loan would be paid back over six years, rather than seven, but that the first of those payments would not be made until 2019.

Democrat Representative Kathy Wolfe Moore expressed support for the bill, but mainly because there isn’t a better choice.

“Borrowing money for operating expenses is something that is not a good idea,” said Wolfe Moore. “You’d never do that in your family, except under the most extreme situations. I hate to say it, but this is the most extreme situation. While I hate borrowing money to pay our monthly bills, that’s exactly what we have to do because of the incredible hole we’re in.”

Wolfe Moore can’t see a way to cut out of the problem.

“If I look at the alternative, that seems much worse to me,” said Wolfe Moore. “The only alternative I can see at this point is cutting K-12, and we made a solemn commitment with them when we shoved the block grant at them that we would cut them no further. We’ve also cut higher ed by 4 percent, just in 2017. I don’t know that they can stomach another cut.”

Wolfe Moore also emphasized that this move cannot happen alone.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we pass a good tax bill,” Wolfe Moore said. “I fear, too, that we’ll never pay this back. We have to be assured we have a revenue stream. We passed what I consider a pretty fair tax bill out of the tax committee. I hope people keep in mind when we get to that vote, and I hope that vote comes first, that we pass a decent revenue stream, so we can actually pay this back.”

House Minority Leader Jim Ward said Friday that he’d like to see the PMIB portion moved together with tax policy, but there is no word as to when those bills might end up on the legislative calendar.